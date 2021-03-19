The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.29.
LSXMA opened at $45.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
