The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.29.

LSXMA opened at $45.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,095,000 after buying an additional 956,382 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,165,000 after purchasing an additional 576,952 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,414,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,227,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,729,000 after purchasing an additional 103,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 881,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

