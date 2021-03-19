The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Insider Sells $147,036.00 in Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $123.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.78. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $93.41 and a 52 week high of $131.69.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.