The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Raised to $65.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target hoisted by MKM Partners from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.31.

HIG stock opened at $68.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.48.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

