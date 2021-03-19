The Graph Market Capitalization Reaches $2.12 Billion (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. The Graph has a market cap of $2.12 billion and $228.09 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can currently be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00002932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Graph has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00051063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00014694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.96 or 0.00624658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00068423 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024863 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a token. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.