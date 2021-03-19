The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives $11.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.59.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ GT opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.17.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

