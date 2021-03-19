The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Target Price to $42.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.06% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 522,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after buying an additional 17,237 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $350,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

