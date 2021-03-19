The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give General Electric (NYSE:GE) a $15.00 Price Target

General Electric (NYSE:GE) received a $15.00 target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in General Electric by 706.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,042,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after buying an additional 1,788,899 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,407,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 266,139 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,854,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 405,439 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in General Electric by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 23,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

