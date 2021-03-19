The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give General Electric (NYSE:GE) a $15.00 Price Target

General Electric (NYSE:GE) received a $15.00 target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.
NYSE:GE opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.
In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in General Electric by 706.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,042,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after buying an additional 1,788,899 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,407,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 266,139 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,854,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 405,439 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in General Electric by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 23,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.
See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.