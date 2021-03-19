The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €58.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.37 ($58.09).

Shares of DPW opened at €46.08 ($54.21) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.67.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

