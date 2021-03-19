The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 6,800 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,686.47 ($113.49).

AZN opened at GBX 7,128 ($93.13) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £93.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,198.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,823.80. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,482 ($84.69) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

