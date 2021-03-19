The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Director Robert J. Fisher Sells 56,154 Shares

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Director Robert J. Fisher sold 56,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $1,775,589.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,623,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,291,433.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GPS stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,356,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,655,687. The Gap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35.

Get The Gap alerts:

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in The Gap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.