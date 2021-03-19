The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Increased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,524 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.08.

NYSE:BA traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $256.80. The company had a trading volume of 396,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,324,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.90. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $90.35 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

