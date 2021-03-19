The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.96.

NYSE:BX opened at $73.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average of $61.05. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after buying an additional 822,850 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,854,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

