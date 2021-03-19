The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will report $122.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.00 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported sales of $135.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $495.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.20 million to $496.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $504.25 million, with estimates ranging from $497.80 million to $510.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on NTB. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NTB opened at $40.48 on Friday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $22,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,416,000 after acquiring an additional 329,295 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,022,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,340,000 after acquiring an additional 290,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth $2,649,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.