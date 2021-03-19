Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 17,771 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 48,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jack H. Brier purchased 32,000 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 52,000 shares of company stock worth $57,200.

Shares of USAC stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. USA Compression Partners LP has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $16.45.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 86.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. Equities research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

