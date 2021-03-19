Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 140,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $136.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.50. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

