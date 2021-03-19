Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

TCBI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $88.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average is $55.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.