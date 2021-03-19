Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $88.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.20. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

