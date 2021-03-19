Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,034,000 after buying an additional 422,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,708,000 after acquiring an additional 721,009 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 150,450 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 21.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,551,000 after purchasing an additional 99,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 458,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,051,000 after buying an additional 26,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of TTEK opened at $134.42 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $144.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

TTEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $184,906.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $1,398,189.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.