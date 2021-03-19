TerraKRW Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $43.46 million and $1.66 million worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.89 or 0.00452352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00063422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.82 or 0.00140895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00062382 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.87 or 0.00699013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00076756 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000488 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 48,862,467,378 coins and its circulating supply is 48,861,738,269 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

