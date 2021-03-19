TENT (TENT) Price Down 4.5% This Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, TENT has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. TENT has a total market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $487,921.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.07 or 0.00452819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00065026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00139644 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00063363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.15 or 0.00669990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00076529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT’s total supply is 33,646,440 coins and its circulating supply is 33,569,348 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

