Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Stock Price Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s stock price dropped 5.4% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $11.39 and last traded at $11.52. Approximately 2,789,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 1,284,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

Specifically, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $24,876,205.80. Also, Director James S. Metcalf acquired 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $200,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,174,405 shares of company stock valued at $119,392,679 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $765.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Tenneco in the third quarter valued at about $3,719,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tenneco by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 442,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tenneco by 132.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 304,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 173,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 103,412 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

