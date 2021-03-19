Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Plans None Dividend of $0.51

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.514 per share on Monday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s previous None dividend of $0.41.

OTCMKTS TNABY opened at $10.40 on Friday. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south.

