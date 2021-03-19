Telefónica Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,401 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 761% compared to the typical daily volume of 511 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. New Street Research raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at $24,399,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,455,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 900,037 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,918,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 583,796 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter valued at $1,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEF stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.03 and a beta of 0.86.

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

