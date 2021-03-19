Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,240,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.75.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $185.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.67 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.41. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.07 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $6,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,521,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $3,703,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,296 shares in the company, valued at $100,436,861.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,040 shares of company stock worth $78,534,115. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

