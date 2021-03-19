Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Update

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the February 11th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:TGEN opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. Tecogen has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 million, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services, and Energy Production.

