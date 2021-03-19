Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) fell 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.49 and last traded at $20.55. 367,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,990,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0394 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 43.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

