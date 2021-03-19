TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $86.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.17.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TTGT opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.81 and a beta of 0.97. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in TechTarget by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after buying an additional 1,648,132 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $3,542,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TechTarget by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.