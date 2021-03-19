Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TSVNF. Investec upgraded Team17 Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Team17 Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Team17 Group has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS TSVNF opened at $10.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

