Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $546,000 Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Capri by 11.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CPRI opened at $55.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

