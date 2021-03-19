Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $510,000 Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272,072 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,873,000 after purchasing an additional 753,065 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 974,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,608,000 after purchasing an additional 705,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 448,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $2,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,901,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,601.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,732 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.56 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.