Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $596,000 Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CubeSmart were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 440,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06. CubeSmart has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $39.24.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

