TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) declared a dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.
Shares of NYSE TSI opened at $5.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $5.97.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders
Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.