TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRP stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,696. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.41%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.72.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

