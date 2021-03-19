Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,619 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $179.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.77. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.05.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

