Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives C$2.47 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.47.

A number of brokerages have commented on TVE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$2.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.26. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$554.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

