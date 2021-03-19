Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, March 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

NYSE TALO opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 3.15. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $2,242,282.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 26,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 24.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,568,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after buying an additional 705,894 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 56.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 225,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.