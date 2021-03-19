Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Sells $616,228.80 in Stock

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Adam Meister sold 9,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $616,228.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,001,374.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Meister also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Adam Meister sold 988 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $54,478.32.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Adam Meister sold 1,212 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $64,551.12.

On Thursday, February 11th, Adam Meister sold 3,976 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $241,542.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $198,850.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $159,080.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $148,978.42.

NASDAQ TLND traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.20. 12,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,108. Talend S.A. has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLND. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Talend by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,482,000 after purchasing an additional 55,983 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Talend by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Talend in the third quarter worth about $956,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Talend in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talend by 21.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLND. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

