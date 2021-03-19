TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TAL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, CICC Research raised TAL Education Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.57.

NYSE:TAL opened at $65.77 on Tuesday. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,315.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at about $6,274,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 188.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 88.6% in the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 489,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,218,000 after purchasing an additional 229,910 shares during the last quarter.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

