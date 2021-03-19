Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,379,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,842 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $79,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 67.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 50,838 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

NYSE TAK opened at $19.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34 and a beta of 1.01. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 3.04%. Research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.