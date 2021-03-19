Taiyo Yuden (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Cut to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Taiyo Yuden (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of TYOYY stock opened at $202.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.48. Taiyo Yuden has a 52 week low of $97.30 and a 52 week high of $233.15.

Get Taiyo Yuden alerts:

About Taiyo Yuden

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components worldwide. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors for use in smartphones, automobiles, and other devices; ferrite and applied products, such as inductors used in electronic equipment power and high-frequency circuits; integrated modules and devices, including film bulk acoustic resonator/surface acoustic wave devices for mobile communications and power supply modules; and other electronic components, such as energy devices used as backup power equipment for smart meters and other similar products, as well as peak current assistance for LED flashes.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Taiyo Yuden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiyo Yuden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.