TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €26.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) received a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TEG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €27.70 ($32.59) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €25.06 ($29.48).

Get TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:TEG opened at €24.46 ($28.78) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €24.41 and its 200-day moving average is €25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.03. TAG Immobilien AG has a 52 week low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 52 week high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9.71.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.