T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $150.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TMUS. Truist increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.04.

TMUS opened at $124.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in T-Mobile US by 83.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $879,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

