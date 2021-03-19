Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Raised to $80.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $78.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,125.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summitry LLC raised its position in Sysco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after acquiring an additional 270,101 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,693,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.