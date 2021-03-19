Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Trading Down 10.4%

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) traded down 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.97. 625,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,747,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $84.63 million, a PE ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.62.
About Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)
Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.
