Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,581,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,751 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.07% of Switch worth $42,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Switch by 25.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,828,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Switch by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,286,000 after purchasing an additional 106,743 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Switch by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,772,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,128,000 after purchasing an additional 269,980 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Switch by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,034,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,048,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Switch by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,565,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,004,000 after buying an additional 59,291 shares during the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,175,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $259,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,159,659 shares in the company, valued at $35,742,356.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,996 shares of company stock worth $2,175,092 in the last ninety days. 30.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Switch stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 118.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.36 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

