Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.81

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.81 and traded as high as $7.05. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 13,634 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

