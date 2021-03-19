Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the February 11th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,005,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SEHCF opened at $0.26 on Friday. Sweet Earth has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.55.

About Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers cosmetics products, including hemp hydrating oat and honey facial cleanser, balancing jasmine body oil, hydration cream, salve, lip balm, hydrating cleanser, hand sanitizer, balancing body oil, organic body scrub, rejuvenating salt soak, and muscle recovery rub.

