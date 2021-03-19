Swarm Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44,148.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and $44,148.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm token can currently be bought for about $0.0575 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00014271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.02 or 0.00628745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00069212 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00024264 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00034417 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a token. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.