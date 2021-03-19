SVB Leerink Trims IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Target Price to $42.00

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $59.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IMRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMARA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IMARA from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMARA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.40.

IMARA stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. IMARA has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $62.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMRA. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 517,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 93,653 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in IMARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in IMARA by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IMARA by 13.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMARA

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

