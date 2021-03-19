SVB Leerink Trims IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Target Price to $42.00

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $59.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
IMRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMARA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IMARA from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMARA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.40.
IMARA stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. IMARA has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $62.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51.
About IMARA
Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.