SVB Leerink Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $24.26 on Thursday. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.37.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,900,793.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,292 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,416,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 23,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after buying an additional 278,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

